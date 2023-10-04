Community to celebrate reclassification of 109 Foreshore Drive

CELEBRATIONS are underway at 109 Foreshore Drive after what is being seen as a massive win for Port Stephens’ koalas and the community.

109 Foreshore Drive was slated for sale by Port Stephens Council and after five years of community rallies and objections, the site has been formally reclassified into a park.



The park is used by koalas to traverse from the Mambo Wanda Wetlands to Wanda Beach where they have been seen licking the sand for salt – a behaviour which is believed to be unique to this site.

Now the community that rallied is being invited to return to 109 Foreshore Drive to celebrate what some have seen as an epic David against Goliath battle.

The celebration will take the shape of a picnic on Saturday 14 October from 2-5pm.

In the spirit of the protests that have recently been held on the site this celebration is a BYO everything event, so pack up your picnic blanket, swimmers, chairs, food and drink and enjoy the natural ambience of this beautiful location.

There will be music throughout the afternoon by the Police Citizens Youth Club Band.

Port Stephens Deputy Mayor Leah Anderson ran for Council on the promise that she would return 109 Foreshore Drive to the hands of the community and she is now more than happy to celebrate with the community that helped to make saving this valuable tract of land from development a reality.

Deputy Mayor Leah Anderson told News Of The Area, “I am definitely looking forward to being there with the community to celebrate the reclassification of 109 Foreshore Drive.

“This was a long hard fought battle started by previous Councillor Nell and I took up the reins of the battle.

“After a long hard fight the land has been rezoned.

“It is an important koala corridor but there are other species that use that land too and there are also us human species that sit down and use that land too,“ she said.

Irene Jones has been there for the whole journey to save the block of land, she said, “We thank ex Councillor John Nell and Councillor Leah Anderson for their continued support of the community in bringing the Motion to Council.

“We also thank those Councillors who recently supported the successful Motion for the classification.

“Sadly it was not unanimous as Councillors Doohan and Dunkley still voted to sell off 109.

“We were extremely disappointed that Glen Dunkley, one of our East ward Councillors, took this stance,” she said.

By Marian SAMPSON