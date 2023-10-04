Applications open for Regional University Study Hubs

APPLICATIONS are now open for ten new Regional University Study Hubs to be established around Australia, giving more students outside the major cities access to tertiary education.

The Albanese Government is investing $66.9 million to double the number of University Study Hubs across the country and bring the Hubs to the outer suburbs of major cities for the first time.



In response to the Universities Accord Interim Report, the Government will establish up to 20 additional Regional University Study Hubs, and up to fourteen new Suburban University Study Hubs.

Applications opened last week for the first round of ten additional Regional University Study Hubs.

A second round for the following ten will open at a later date.

This builds on the 34 existing Regional University Study Hubs located across the country.

In 2023, these Hubs are supporting more than 3,400 students, studying more than 1,000 different courses, through more than 200 tertiary education providers.

The Regional University Study Hubs will provide spaces to support students, including those from low socio-economic backgrounds, First Nations students and people with disability.

The University of Newcastle is currently the closest option for Port Stephens students considering tertiary education, with the closest Regional University Study Hub located in Taree.

Minister for Education Jason Clare told News Of The Area, “Today, almost one in two young people in their 20s and their 30s have a university degree.

“But not everywhere.

“Not in the outer suburbs and not in regional Australia.

“The Accord Panel makes it clear that we need more people from the regions and outer suburbs to get a university qualification.

“I want more young people to get a crack at going to university and we know that postcodes are a massive barrier for young people getting that chance.

“The evidence is that where University Study Hubs are, university participation goes up.

“Bringing university closer to where you live will encourage more people who otherwise might decide not to go to university at all to give it a crack.”

Assistant Minister for Education and Regional Development Senator Anthony Chisholm said the program removes barriers for students in regional and remote areas who want to pursue a tertiary education, while keeping them in the communities they love.

“I encourage eligible community organisations to submit applications to establish a Hub in their region.

“These hubs are a great way for people to access and study a wide range of courses from educational institutions across Australia without having to leave their communities.”

Eligible organisations in regional and remote Australia are now invited to apply. Applications are due by 5pm AEDT, 15 December 2023.

Applications will be assessed by a panel as part of a competitive process, with the new Hubs expected to be operational from mid-2024.

More information about the Regional University Study Hubs program and how to apply can be found at https://www.education.gov.au/regional-university-study-hubs.