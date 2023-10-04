MidCoast Council Offers Free Tour of Tea Gardens Water Treatment Plant

ESSENTIAL to all life, MidCoast residents have a unique opportunity to discover where their water comes from, and where it ends up, in a Water Treatment Plant tour on Saturday, 7 October.

Starting at 10am at Tea Gardens Public School Hall, residents will gain insight on the hidden processes that keep our taps flowing and toilets flushing via MidCoast Council’s Manager of Water Management and Treatment, Chenxi Zeng.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

A three-hour tour will take participants to the end of the line at the Hawks Nest Sewage Treatment Plant, then off to the Tea Gardens Water Treatment Plant, whence comes our drinking water.

The time-honoured science behind treating our waste-water will no longer be a murky mystery, nor will the modern magic of how groundwater from the Viney Creek Aquifer is treated and distributed to more than 3000 homes and businesses across Hawks Nest and Tea Gardens.

“Most people don’t give a lot of thought to how water gets to and from their homes, but once they’ve seen the inner workings of our plants and heard from our operators, they have a much better understanding of just how intricate and involved the whole process is,” said Council’s Director of Infrastructure and Engineering Services, Rob Scott.

“This is one of the first times we’ve opened their doors to the public, so we’re really excited to invite the community along.”

While many just assume that all our unmentionables simply vanish with the press of a half-button, it all has to go somewhere, just as clean drinking water must be sourced from nature like everything else humans consume.

This is a truly unique opportunity to gain perspective on the civil engineering that makes our society tick, and Mr Scott says, “People always walked away with a greater appreciation for these services after taking a tour.”

Bookings are essential, as transport to and from the facilities will be provided and a complementary lunch will be served, made all the tastier by knowing its ultimate fate.

By Thomas O’KEEFE