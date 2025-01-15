Cruz Tate-Whalley earns selection in Central Coast Mariners academy



CAMDEN Haven football prodigy Cruz Tate-Whalley, 15, has secured selection in the Central Coast Mariners Under 16 Academy for 2025.

His footballing journey began with the Camden Haven Redbacks at just five years of age, inspired by his father Gaven Whalley, who was involved in coaching at the time.

Cruz’s natural flair quickly caught the attention of scouts, leading to his involvement in representative football by the age of eight.

Cruz was later selected for the Talent Support Program (TSP) organised through Mid Coast Football.

In 2023, the rising star was chosen to represent Northern New South Wales Football (NNSWF) at the Tokyo International Youth Cup, where he faced top-tier competition from across Asia.

He faces a new challenge this year as he laces up his boots to train with a top A-League academy.

Due to the academy’s residency requirements, Cruz made the bold decision to relocate to the Central Coast to pursue his professional football dreams.

Gaven hopes his son will take the opportunity with both hands.

“Apart from the progressive training techniques used at the academy, kids like Cruz who relocate are extremely aware of how unique this opportunity truly is, not taking it for granted, but using it as a driving force,” said Gaven.

Cruz said playing on the Central Coast has been a “totally different experience”.

“The game is so much faster because of the facilities which makes the matches much more enjoyable,” he said.

“It has also great to be able to play in the older age groups, including the U16s and U18s.”

Beyond technical skills gained on the field, Cruz recognises the broader lessons that football has instilled in him.

“I feel that soccer has given me a lot of discipline as well as strengthening my resilience,” said Cruz.

“It has taught me that if something isn’t going my way, how to refocus my thinking so I can get my head out of that situation and move forward.”

By Kim AMBROSE