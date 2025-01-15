Letter to the Editor: A huge thank you



DEAR News Of The Area,

A HUGE thank you to both locals and visitors who most generously supported Valla Expressions over the nine days these Christmas holidays.

We had a most successful exhibition this year with sales exceeding all expectations.

Valla Beach Community Association benefits from the show, with commission on sales and donations.

This all goes back to the community for many improvements to our area for us all to enjoy.

The team of talented artists worked together so well, making the show a delight to visit, the hall looking a treat.

Julie Collins was at the helm doing a most magnificent job of organising the whole exhibition.

Many thanks to Julie and the artists.

It looks like we are firmly on the calendar during the Christmas holidays and we will certainly return in 2026.

Thank you,

Lyn WALSH,

Former coordinator.