AFL North Coast juniors selected to Swans Academy Coffs Coast Sport Nambucca Valley Sport National News Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad Sport by News Of The Area - Modern Media - January 15, 2025 Thirty-nine of the region’s juniors have been selected to the Sydney Swans Academy. AFL North Coast’s best juniors have been selected to the QBE Sydney Swans Academy squads for 2025. Thirty-nine of the region’s juniors will benefit from the Swans Academy’s professional development program, with a record ten players chosen to be part of the Swans Academy’s top-end programs. The QBE Sydney Swans Academy exists to increase the number of players in NSW who have expert AFL knowledge and high-level skills. Established in 2010, the Academy has nurtured and developed a number of elite AFL-level players but also made a significant contribution to the growth and strength of the code in NSW. The Academy provides an age-appropriate development program for males and females aged 11 to 19, and each year the Academy trains up to 700 players. Those selected from AFL North Coast: Boys Under 11s: Eli Fernie (Sawtell/Toormina Saints); Under 12s: Alby Lindsay (Sawtell/Toormina Saints), Matthew Welsh (Coffs Harbour Breakers); Under 13s: Oscar Churton (Lower Clarence Suns), Noah Bates (Port Macquarie Magpies), Henry Fryer (Port Macquarie Magpies), Jack Morris (Port Macquarie); Under 14s: Sonny Dusting (Northern Beaches Blues), Jackson Sierakowski (Northern Beaches Blues), Clancy Tune (Sawtell/Toormina Saints), Xavier Mat (Port Macquarie Magpies); Under 15s: Jude Couzens (Sawtell/Toormina Saints), Zane Guthrie (Coffs Harbour Breakers), Percy Lucas (Nambucca Valley Lions), Ty Parsons (Coffs Harbour Breakers), Jack Wilson (Port Macquarie Magpies); Under 16s: Jack Donaldson (Northern Beaches Blues), Thomas Epis (Northern Beaches Blues), Duke Marshall-Orr (Coffs Harbour Breakers/Northern Beaches Blues), Edward Redfern (Port Macquarie Magpies); Under 17s: Isaac Luke (Port Macquarie Magpies); Under 18s: Wilson Baade (Nambucca Valley Lions); Under 19s: Tom Ryan (Port Macquarie Magpies); Girls Under 13s: Lexi Findlay (Northern Beaches Blues), Mireille Marshall (South West Rocks Dockers); Under 14s: Reese Legend (Nambucca Valley Lions), Natalie Nawauwi (Coffs Harbour Breakers), Harpa Skinner (Sawtell/Toormina Saints), Josephine Tait (Nambucca Valley Lions), Zoe Tarlinton (Coffs Harbour Breakers); Under 15s: Tayla Clarke (Sawtell/Toormina Saints), Chloe Murphy (Sawtell/Toormina Saints), Tazmyn White (Nambucca Heads), Gia Hudson (Port Macquarie Magpies), Ruby Luke (Port Macquarie Magpies), Grace Morris (Port Macquarie Magpies); Under 16s: Annalise Crawley (Coffs Harbour Breakers), Poppi Flanders (Nambucca Valley Lions); Under 18s: Amaia Wain (Bellingen Bulldogs/ Sawtell/Toormina Saints). By Aiden BURGESS