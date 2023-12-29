Cyclists call for removal of bollards along bike path in Nambucca



ON Thursday 14 December, Ullrich Kessler addressed the Nambucca Valley Council meeting on the subject of the bollards along the Watt Creek Cycleway.

Mr Kessler began his prepared speech by congratulating Council on the completion of the cycleway, which now means that pedestrians and cyclists do not need to use the busy Giinagay Way anymore.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“However, there is a major hazard on the bikeway: the bollards, mainly between Kingsworth Estate and Nambucca Heads,” Mr Kessler said.

He said that most of the bollards were constructed before the new highway was constructed and they were no longer required for their original purpose of stopping cars from entering the cycleway but their continued existence poses a danger to users of the path now.

The cycleway was officially opened by Council in September of this year and links Macksville and Nambucca Heads.

There are over 30 bollards on the cycleway between Newee Creek Bridge and Nambucca Plaza.

Some of them guard infrastructure which has not been made to withstand the weight of vehicles larger than pedestrians and cyclists.

Cyclists are calling for a review of the number of bollards in the Brian Cockbain/NSW Coastline section, which contains 22 of them.

At the time they were built, they complied with road guidelines at the time.

Newer sections do not have the same density of bollards.

Mr Kessler read to councillors several reports of cyclists injured because of accidents involving the bollards.

He said he hoped the bollards could be removed before more serious accidents occurred.

Council resolved after a delegation to receive a report on alternative measures that could be used to deter traffic and costs associated with removing the bollards.

By Ned COWIE