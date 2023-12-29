Santa in the Park at Stuarts Point



AN enthusiastic atmosphere washed over the families gathered with their picnics at the popular Foreshore Park at Stuarts Point on the morning of Sunday 17 December…Santa was coming to visit!

With a flurry of activities, set up by a dedicated crew of Stuarts Point and District Community Organisation (SPaDCO) members, event organisers, Briana Earle (valiantly getting about on tinsel decorated crutches) and Shelley Blain, had an early start preparing the stage with the obligatory tree and tinsel for the big, red-suited fellows impending arrival.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Right on time, at 10.15am, Santa was delivered riding on the back of a well festooned white ute.

As he made his way the short distance to the outdoor stage, all ages of children thronged in excited anticipation.

After helping on the ‘cookie decorating station’, Genevieve Lovell proclaimed, “It was a really great morning for the kids.

“Santa gave them all a gift and lots of others goodies were abound.

“Thanks for a great event.”

As well as the undercover cookie decorating, SPaDCO had organised a similar station for writing letters to Santa (complete with a red letterbox for convenient posting), free frozen ‘zooper doopers’ to stave off the heat and numerous field games, including a ‘spoon and bauble’ race, jump rope and sack race.

After Santa had personally handed out individual gifts to all the children present, there was a frenzied lolly scramble, and the Lucky Draw Prize was announced with Jazelle Munday thrilled to be the winner.

SPaDCO, Briana and Shelley wish to thank local supporters and businesses for their generous gift donations: The Friendly Grocer – Stuarts Point, Bunnings – Kempsey and Port Macquarie, Big W – Kempsey and Port Macquarie, Aldi – Kempsey and Port Macquarie, The Reject Shop – Port Macquarie and South West Rocks, Kmart – Port Macquarie, Chemist Warehouse- Port Macquarie, Officeworks – Port Macquarie and Coles – South West Rocks.

It was rumoured that Santa was treated to a nice cold brew after his thirsty morning duties.

By JEN HETHERINGTON

