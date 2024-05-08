Sawtell Bowls Results



NEW BOWLERS – Interested in Playing Lawn Bowls @Sawtell Bowls Club (Contact the Club 6653-1287 for Free Coaching and times to suit)

Over 60s- Coffs Harbour District Social Bowling Club- Next Game on 13/5/24 at Sawtell 9am for 9.30am Card Call – All Members and Visitors most welcome

SUNDAY 28/4/24 –

Ladies Fours Finals

R Lucas, T Thomas, A Day, N Harvey DEF T Rhoads, F Sharpe, J Partridge N Foy

Minor Singles – B Fitzpatrick DEF R Booth

Mixed Fours

Jan Townsend, T Karam, Jon Townsend, R Southam DEF H Dodd, G Burns, E Tindall,

B Sorrenson

MONDAY Afternoon Bowls 29/4/24

S Wheeler, B Connors, P Roach DEF R Hampson, K Taylor, A Wheeler

K Taylor, H Slater DEF L Read, L Kratz

I Connors, N Elford, D Wheeler DEF E Korchma, P Day, D Ide

K Mason, B Kennedy, M Flint DEF J Landry, B Kennedy, N Foy

S Kennedy, B Webster DEF J Chapman, L Mitchell

TUESDAY – Ladies Social Bowls 30/4/24

T Rhoades, A Day, D Tree DEF C Veerhuis, M McDonald, L Mitchell

R Lucas, J Poletti, D Grebert DEF B Bracken, T Goninan, N Foy

S Kennedy, J Wheeler, J Townsend DEF H Dodd, J Cox, L North

N Elford, N Feltrin, N Harvey DEF G Packard, J Brown, D Ide

M Friend, C Weir, J Partridge DEF L Kratz, H Muir, L Wheeler/ K Lewis

WEDNESDAY – Men’s Social Bowls 1/5/24

W Hall, P Bartholomew, B Newling DEF N McClelland, J Urge, J Richardson

D Wheeler, C Attard, L Zecchinati DEF I Maderic, B Kennedy, M Jenkins

T Lavell, A Baker, B Blight DEF A Vivian, H Slater, A Wagstaff

W Castro, N Sillar, S Sillar DEF D Frost, P Covington, G Fisher

N Thomas, L Preston, N Lamond DEF R Williams, B Clugston, B Fitzpatrick

P Roach, D Bond, W Meadows DEF R Smithers, S Shaw, R Petterson

S Lamb, G Hitchen, S Wilkinson DEF L Woods, A Amos, W Vaughn

R Stock, P Collins, B Martin DEF N Kotrozos, J Tainsh, R Morris

N Stahlhut, P Eiberger, A Sorbello DEF P Paunovic, K Sharman, M Flint

M Cutts, J Chapman, J Murtas DEF R Rolinson, D Anderson, M Aujard

FRIDAY –Open Social Bowls 3/5/24 Cancelled due to Weather Condition

By Geoff HAMPSON