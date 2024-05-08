Magnificent seven for North Coast Under 16s



NORTH Coast clinched three victories and secured two draws against Lake Macquarie City FC last Sunday at the Coffs Coast Synthetics.

The under 16s scored a magnificent spate of unanswered goals, romping to a 7-0 victory.

In an intense first 20 minutes, Anderson Haldon seized an opportunity in the penalty area, breaking the deadlock with a precise strike into the top corner.

Five minutes later, Kenny Munyanzea doubled the lead, showcasing the team’s relentless attack.

On the stroke of halftime, Logan Sambrook weaved through the Lakes defence and threaded the ball past the goalkeeper on the near post.

Sambrook’s stellar performance was capped off with a hat-trick, scoring two more goals in the second half, with William Eames adding two more goals to the tally.

NCF Technical Director Greg Brown expressed his satisfaction with the team’s performance, emphasising their potential.

“We spoke about improving our performances because some of the results have not been a reflection of their ability.

“We spoke about working for each other, moving the ball around, being patient and being clinical in front of goal.

“If you keep possession and look for the opportunities when they arise, you will score goals.

“I’m delighted for the lads.

“It was a great result, but having said that, all of the teams played well on Sunday, Lakes are a very strong club,” Brown said.

Two goals from Kai Veneziano and a goal from Ben Dove sealed a 3-0 win for the under 18s.

The under 14s came back from going a goal down to winning 3-2 and the under 13s and 15s both drew 2-2.

Next up, the North Coast travels to Newcastle to face Cooks Hill on Saturday 11 May.

By David WIGLEY