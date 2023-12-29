Summer holiday events in the Stuarts Point district



HERE’S a roundup of upcoming local events in the Stuarts Point and Scotts Head district.

As was so well enjoyed at the Stuarts Point Foreshore Reserve last year, the Holiday Markets will be on again on two Sunday mornings from 8am till 2pm.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

On 31 December, entertainment will be offered by Georgia Raynor, with the markets running again on 14 January.

Locals and visitors are invited to enjoy a day by the river, strolling through a variety of market stalls while listening to live music, with food stalls open for both breakfast and lunch.

Scotts Head Reserve is again the venue for the Twilight Holiday Markets, to be held every Wednesday afternoon from 3pm – 8pm over the summer holidays, featuring music, meals and twilight market stalls.

Market coordinator Tina Matley noted, “Be entertained by local musicians, grab some scrumptious dinner from one of the many food trucks, BYO bevvies and browse the many stalls.”

Friday evening 12 January signals a special screening of the popular locally filmed and produced documentary, ‘Bellingen – The Promised Land’, at Stuarts Point Community Hall.

Film producer and promoter Pete Gailey said, “Live music will be delivered by duo ‘Marko and Roger’ from Bello, and a local coffee cart will provide refreshments.

“We will be proud to have Uncle Micklo deliver a Welcome to Country.”

For booking details, check out Bellingen – The Promised Land Facebook page.

By JEN HETHERINGTON

