Appeal for information after tragic murder of Coffs Harbour surfer



HOMICIDE Squad detectives are appealing for information following the death of a surfer in the Coffs Harbour area last week.

About 6.40am on Thursday 2 May 2024 emergency services were called to Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour, following reports a man in his twenties had been stabbed.

The victim, local surfer and soccer player Kye Schaefer, was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital for treatment, where he later died.

Officers attached to Coffs-Clarence Police District attended and established a crime scene, before the matter was taken over by State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad under Strike Force Kooringaroo.

“As investigations continue, strike force detectives are appealing to identify a man riding a bicycle in the area at the time of the incident,” a NSW Police spokesperson said.

“Detectives are also appealing for witnesses – or anyone who may have dashcam footage – in the vicinity of the Coffs Harbour Surf Club and the Orlando Street area at the time of the incident.”

Investigations under Strike Force Kooringaroo are continuing.

A gofundme fundraiser has been set up for Kye’s family.

To donate, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/kye-schaefer.