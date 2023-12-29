Urunga VIEW continue key fundraising for The Smith Family



CHRISTMAS fundraising for The Smith Family was held on 11 December 2023 by the Urunga VIEW (Voice, Interests and Education for Women) Club, supporting and advocating education for young, disadvantaged Australian children.

This year, the Urunga VIEW Club raised more money than ever before for the charity.



“Thank you to our members who donate, create and provide their time to keep our branch strong,” a spokesperson for the Urunga VIEW Executive said.

“This year we have raised more money than any other year for The Smith Family.

“Great work!”

The Executive also expressed their thanks to local businesses for their ongoing support of the club.

“Thank you to local businesses who supported us throughout the year: The Honey Place, Club Urunga, Dick and staff at East Garden Restaurant in Club Urunga and Anchors Wharf.”

The Urunga VIEW Club meets on the first Monday of each month (February to December).

“We meet at Club Urunga for lunch, informative guest speakers and entertainment.

“Come and join us – all women are welcome!”

Call Nena on 0438523700 for more information.