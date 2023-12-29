Fyrebirds soar to new heights: A year of rocking NRL stadiums and sharing stage with Aussie icons



IT’S been an exceptional year for Coffs Harbour musical duo Jet and Jack Fyrebird, known as The Fyrebirds, who shared stages with Australian music legends and entertained packed NRL stadiums.

Jet Fyrebird embarked on her musical journey by performing at events across the Coffs Coast.



In 2022 she joined forces with the talented guitarist and musician Jack Fyrebird, and together as The Fyrebirds, their musical career soared.

June marked a pivotal month for The Fyrebirds as they supported The Fabulous Caprettos, gracing the stage with luminaries like Daryl Braithwaite and Thirsty Merc’s Rai Thistlewayte.

Reflecting on the experience, Jet Fyrebird stated, “Playing alongside legends whose music inspired me growing up was incredible.

“Daryl Braithwaite, Rai Thistlethwayte, Jack Jones, Russell Morris – these are amazing Aussie icons we’ve always enjoyed performing with.”

In February the band supported iconic American band Everclear in the country’s capital.

“Then, later we performed at the Sounds of Rock in Brisbane in front of massive, energetic crowds.

“To perform with international acts such as Billy Ocean was awesome.

“It was a spectacular line-up and gig to be part of working alongside Leo Sayer, Thirsty Merc, Russell Morris, The Black Sorrows, Dragon, Bachelor Girl and Eurogliders.

“We also got to support some of our favourite artists – the Screaming Jets, Birds of Tokyo, Wolfmother, Baby Animals, Ian Moss, Phil Jamieson, You Am I, Ross Wilson, and The Radiators – in what has been a memorable year.”

Known for their rockstar sound and appearance, The Fyrebirds have become crowd favourites at NRL matches.

“GIO Stadium Canberra, with its 25,000 capacity, was an incredible venue to perform to such a huge crowd,” Jet Fyrebird shared.

Following a whirlwind year around the country, they are eagerly anticipating the start of January in their hometown, with their debut record due for release.

“We look forward to kicking off the new year back in our hometown on January 5 at the Backroom Coffs Harbour.

“We’re thrilled to announce the upcoming release of our first single, ‘Rock You Shock You’.”

Currently in production with Grammy Award Winning Producer Nick Didia, known for his work with Pearl Jam, Bruce Springsteen and Powderfinger, the band have also been announced as an opening act at the main stage for The Big Chill Festival 2024 which includes headliners Diesel, The Rubens, Kingswood and more.

A tour of the east coast and capital cities will soon follow.

“Keep an eye on our Facebook page for updates,” she concluded.

By David WIGLEY