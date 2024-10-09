Destiny Haven visits a big support for St Andrews



WOMEN of Destiny Haven visited Tea Gardens St Andrews Anglican Church on Tuesday, 1 October, to bring a welcome dose of feedback to the unending charitable works of the Op Shop group.

Proceeds from the twice-yearly Christmas sales at the Op Shop, one in July and one in December, have been donated to Destiny Haven, the local Free Clinic Bus, and some needy locals

The lion’s share of the $3040 raised in July went to Destiny Haven, a residential women’s rehabilitation centre located near Dungog that focuses on giving women a chance to commit to overcoming their life-controlling issues.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The women working to better their lives at Destiny Haven are called “Diamonds”, and the organisation’s stated goal is “empowering women to shine”.

“We deal with everything underneath too, which takes time, and have counsellors and GPs,” explained Casey, who has been at Destiny Haven for seven and a half years.

“Some of the ‘diamonds’ – the clientele of Destiny Haven – have had a very rough go, including self-harm, eating disorders and more life-altering situations.

“It’s not just a case of ‘come, get clean, and go’, but ‘learn how to have a full life, learn ‘how to do life’.”

Casey spoke frankly and openly about her own situation, which began on an overworked dairy farm in the country, and some very significant psychological strains that stemmed from her upbringing.

Casey is now a chocolatier and mentors other women.

“This is a blessing, I could never have dreamt I’d still be there, but eventually learnt that ‘I was worthy, I was loved’.

“Destiny Haven is not government-funded, it is self-funded, and does so through engaging the women to make or do something productive, from the preserves and chocolates on sale today, to the two accommodation properties that they manage for income – ‘Valleyview’ (west of Vacy) and ‘Carriageway’ (south of Dungog).

“The Diamond Collection, the stuff the Diamonds all make, are all made at DH, and is a ‘social enterprise’ that encourages the women to start dreaming and learn how to dream big.

“This gives the women the opportunity to gain skills for work and life, and, despite being in its 18th year of operation, Destiny Haven is still not very well known.”

Two parishioners, Barry and Stuart, also donated 30 beautiful locally-made wooden models to Destiny Haven for them to sell.

The machinery they used was funded by money given by the church last year.

By Thomas O’KEEFE