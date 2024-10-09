Galleries in the Gardens features local artist and an ‘Art Mart’



GALLERIES in the Gardens was abuzz with activities over the October long weekend, with two major seasonal events taking place amidst the crowds in town for the Myall River Festival.

On Friday night, the official opening was held for the GiG’s Featured Artist Exhibition, the first of its kind in a while, this year featuring Diana Dean from Bulahdelah way.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“The Featured Artist Exhibition is a special display of works by an accomplished artist and Galleries in the Gardens member, this year being the works of Diana Dean, a member of the GiG for four years,” fellow local artist Hannah Matilda told NOTA.

“The Featured Artist Exhibitions encourage people to get to work, as we saw many put their hands up for the next one, and the hope is to have up to two Featured Artist Exhibitions going forward, so we can showcase the amazing talents of our local artists more effectively, too,” she said.

As a “representational painter,” Diana’s works are painted in a realistic manner, making their subjects easily recognisable to the viewer.

She has garnered a significant following, especially for her serene landscapes, powerful seascapes, and expressive portraits – including those of animals.

The Featured Artist Exhibition will run to the end of October at the Galleries at 81 Marine Drive.

The Art Mart sale on Saturday was just in time for the long weekend crowds.

Visitors locally and from out of town were stunned by the visible talent of the artists of the GiG, and many sales were made, each one a small piece of the area that can be taken home.

The beautiful weather for the long weekend did not disappoint.

The natural beauty of the area undoubtedly inspires the prolific artistic drives of the GiG and other artist groups.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

