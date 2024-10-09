MidCoast Assist services transitioned to Kirinari



MIDCOAST Council has now formally transitioned the ageing services formerly delivered by MidCoast Assist to Kirinari.

Kirinari is a regionally-based not-for-profit provider of human services, including disability and aged care.



Council says the transition has provided continuity of services to MidCoast Assist’s ageing clients and for existing staff who elected to take up employment with Kirinari.

MidCoast Council entered into talks with Kirinari following a request-for-proposal process from interested providers, which was a result of a decision in February to transition out of the delivery of ageing and disability services.

“We’re excited to welcome MidCoast Assist clients to Kirinari,” said Diane Lynch, Kirinari CEO.

“Our priority is ensuring they receive the same trusted care and wrap-around supports that help them live a good life.

“We are committed to making this transition as smooth as possible so that customers continue to enjoy the reliable services they have come to depend on.”

Council’s Director of Liveable Communities, Paul De Szell, has also welcomed the transition.

“We are pleased with the outcome for both participants and staff, as it has always been our aim to ensure the continuity of services to our clients,” Mr De Szell said.

“I am pleased that we are able to transition our clients to Kirinari.”

Kirinari has also partnered with MidCoast Council to lease service delivery spaces.

Most in-centre services will continue at their current locations, with the Hawks Nest/Tea Gardens office relocating to Hawks Nest Hall.

The transition of ageing services to Kirinari completes Council’s transition out of ageing and disability services, with disability services transferring to Ability Options late in August.

Mr De Szell paid tribute to the staff of MidCoast Assist, saying they have delivered a fantastic and valued service for our community over the course of its operation.

For more information about the transition visit kirinari.com.au