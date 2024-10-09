Myall U3A artists hold major art show



ARTISTS of all ilk from the Myall University of the Third Age (U3A) descended on Hawks Nest Community Hall over the October long weekend, to display and sell their labours of love and expression at the annual Art Show.

Artworks by new and long-time members were on display.



Of the many paintings, cards, and painted bags sold, the most popular themes among locals and tourists alike turned out to be the sublimely beautiful flannel flowers and iconic beach scenes.

“Many purchases were made, the support and positive comments about the high quality of work from the customers was truly appreciated,” celebrated local artist Jeanette Hart, one of the convenors of the MU3A Art Group, told the News Of The Area.

“We are grateful for the opportunity U3A has given us to learn and develop our skills in a positive, encouraging way and to be able to exhibit and sell our artworks was a huge achievement for many.

“The art created by new members and veterans was of particularly high standard this year.”

Alongside the visual artistry was the newly written work of Ray Keipert, from MU3A Writers’ Group.

Ray’s new book, “Code 1990”, was officially launched at the event.

It is an exciting two-part fictional novel set initially in the dying days of World War II Europe, when the Iron Curtain was clanging down.

It then becomes a spy thriller about attempts to foil an audacious coup against an unsuspecting prime minister.

As is a strong and proud tradition at the Art Show, the Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Red Cross provided cakes, biscuits and morning tea.

Its oft-revered hallmark of being wholly homemade is the result of much planning.

“The past two days providing sweet treats for art lovers is a great way for the Red Cross to participate in community activities and be part of our local neighbourhood,” Red Cross’ Helen Janes told NOTA.

“We are looking forward to the Pindimar Markets Day where, once again, our tempting cakes and sweet treats will be available to purchase, supporting the humanitarian work of the Red Cross.”

By Thomas O’KEEFE

