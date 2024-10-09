Swim season opens at MidCoast Council pools



ALL MidCoast Council’s outdoor pools opened for the swim season on Saturday 5 October 2024.

The following changes will apply to each pool:

Nabiac, Krambach, Bulahdelah and Stroud pools



Nabiac, Krambach, Bulahdelah and Stroud pools will reopen as unsupervised pools with entry fees for users.

Access will be controlled through an electronic entry system.

The cost of a casual entry for an adult is $5 and a season pass is $50.

Concession season passes are available for $40 (proof of concession is required).

Entry for children under 16 is free with an accompanying adult.

A swim pass will grant entry to all four pools.

Season and casual passes can be purchased from any MidCoast Council customer service point during business hours.

Passes will also be sold from selected local shops during business hours.

Shops will have a sign in their window if they sell swim passes.

The following business will be selling swim passes:

Krambach – Krambach Hotel

Nabiac – Greenhouse Collective

Bulahdelah – Big 4 Myall Holiday Resort, Visitor Information Centre

Stroud – Crafty Friends.

Council staff are running pop-ups to help the community purchase their swim passes.

Payment by card only.

Cash payments can be made at Council customer service points and selected local businesses.

Council staff can offer support to purchase your swim pass at:

Nabiac – Wednesday 9 October 3pm to 6pm outside Nabiac Pool

Krambach – Thursday 10 October 3pm to 6pm outside Krambach Pool

Bulahdelah – Friday 11 October 3pm to 6pm outside Bulahdelah Pool

Stroud – Friday 4 October 9.30am to 12.30pm outside Stroud Pool, or Tuesday 8 October 3pm to 6pm outside Stroud Pool.

Passes are also available to purchase on Council’s website which can be accessed on QR codes around the pools.

Please note that applying online for a season pass can take a few weeks to be processed.

You can then collect your pass from a customer service point or have your pass mailed out to you.

Casual passes purchased online will be emailed a code to access the pool immediately.

Please note that casual swim passes cannot be purchased ahead of time.

You can only purchase a casual pass the day you intend to use it.

Gloucester Pool

Gloucester outdoor pool will reopen with no changes to operating hours or management.

The entry fee for an adult has been increased to $6, an adult day pass is $9, a three month pass is $180 and a season pass is $300.

Concession/child passes and family passes are also available.

Tea Gardens and Wingham pools

Tea Gardens and Wingham pools will open under management of community groups.

Hughes Swimming Pty Ltd will manage Tea Gardens pool and The Friends of Wingham Pool Inc. will manage Wingham Memorial pool.

Visit their websites/Facebook pages for opening hours and information about fees and charges.