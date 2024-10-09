New and returning councillors to be sworn in on October 22



THE NSW Electoral Commission declared all positions on Port Stephens Council last week, with five new councillors and four returning councillors beginning their four year term.

Incoming Mayor Leah Anderson said she is delighted to welcome the new Councillors and lead a team that understands the community’s values and priorities.



“I know how hard everyone’s worked over the past few months to secure their place on Council, and I look forward to working closely with both our new and returning councillors to set the foundations for this term,” said Mayor Anderson.

“Just like our community, our new Council is made up of a diverse group of individuals with unique opinions and ideas, and while we might not always agree, it’s important we find ways to work together and focus on delivering meaningful outcomes for the people of Port Stephens.

“The heart of our job is to serve our community, so we need to focus our energy on making decisions that we know are important to them.

“Improvements to our roads, housing affordability, community input into decision making, and protection of our natural environment remain key priorities for our newly elected Councillors and our community.

“With a few new faces in the chamber, I encourage our community to find out who their local Councillors are – they’ve put their hand up to represent you and are here to help wherever they can,” Mayor Anderson added.

The newly elected Council will be officially sworn in at the first Council meeting on Tuesday 22 October.

The elected Port Stephens councillors are:

Mayor

– Leah Anderson

Central Ward

– Councillor Ben Niland

– Councillor Chris Doohan

– Councillor Jason Wells

East Ward

– Councillor Mark Watson

– Councillor Nathan Errington

– Councillor Roz Armstrong

West Ward

– Councillor Giacomo Arnott

– Councillor Paul Le Mottee

– Councillor Peter Francis

You can learn about the Mayor and Councillors at portstephens.nsw.gov.au/mayor-and-councillors