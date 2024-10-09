Major construction complete on international terminal



AT a topping out ceremony last Thursday, 3 October, the last steel roof beam was placed on Newcastle Airport’s new International Terminal, marking the completion of major construction.

Finishing works continue on the terminal, which is scheduled to open by mid-2025.



The Australian Government committed $55 million to the international terminal project, which will provide enhanced international passenger and border processing facilities.

“With the last steel piece now in place, this project has completely replaced the old terminal with a new, fit-for-purpose international terminal,” said Transport Minister Catherine King.

“This will pave the path for potentially an additional 850,000 visitors and around $12.7 billion in economic activity for the Hunter region over the next 20 years.”

Federal Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson, who attended the airport for the ceremony last Thursday, said the construction project has supported hundreds of jobs and would create thousands more.

“The new terminal was designed by Cox Architects to reflect the natural beauty of the Hunter region, which it does spectacularly,” she said.

“It’s expected to support over 4,400 ongoing jobs throughout the airport precinct after construction and I look forward to seeing it connect our region to the world.”

Newcastle Airport CEO Dr Peter Cock said the expansion will “allow our airport to soar”, increasing domestic flight opportunities and improving international capacity.

“It will boost tourism, strengthen industry, enhance trade, create diverse job opportunities and connect our region to the global stage, ushering in a new era of growth and prosperity,” Dr Cock said.

“At the same time, the expanded freight capacity will drive the development of new and innovative industries, guaranteeing long-term economic growth and transformation for our region.”

Dr Cock said Newcastle Airport was determined to grow the airline market in the Hunter and further strengthen NSW as an international gateway to Australia.

“We want to achieve full domestic capacity and secure those key international routes for our region, paving the way for a more connected future,” Dr Cock said.

“Currently Newcastle Airport connects to eleven direct destinations and can connect you to over 65 destinations worldwide.

“Once we have international capability, we can’t wait to offer a better travel experience with more options for people to skip the M1 and fly out directly from Newcastle.”