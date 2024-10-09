Big numbers flock to headland



THE Tomaree Headland Heritage Group has been conducting a ‘Help Desk’ at Tomaree Headland during the school holiday period, supporting visitors to the region with key tourism tips and hints.



Group president Peter Clough said visitor numbers to the iconic headland have been “exceptional”.

“In fact up to 300 [people] per hour have been walking to the summit over the long weekend,” he said.

“Almost all of the visitors are from Sydney with a sprinkling of international visitors – mostly families and young people.”

Tomaree Headland remains the most-visited tourism location in Port Stephens, attracting over 200,000 people per annum.

Mr Clough said the walk to the mountain’s summit was the major appeal of the headland site, however the Tomaree Coastal Walk is also generating significant interest with visitors.

