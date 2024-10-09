Old time rock and roll favourites at annual Nelson Bay dance festival



TAP to the beat of your old time favourite songs when Nelson Bay Rock & Roll Club hosts its 24th annual Rock ‘n Roll Festival this month.

Hundreds of rock’n roll enthusiasts from far and wide will gather at Wests Diggers in Nelson Bay from Friday 18 October to Sunday 20 October for this fun and free event.



“We will have three full days of dancing on three dance floors in the club auditorium where you can swivel your hips to the old time classics,” an excited Nelson Bay Rock & Roll club president Keith Barnard told News Of The Area.

“As well as your customary rock ‘n roll dances there’ll be line dancing, cha cha and swing for patrons to enjoy.”

Mr James Band will perform on the Friday and Jake Rattle & Roll on the Saturday, with doors open from 6pm and the show from 7pm.

Matchbox are featured on the Sunday afternoon show, which kicks off at 1pm.

“Rock and roll dancing is a great way to stay young and vital – as you use both brain and body,” Mr Barnard said.

Nelson Bay Rock & Roll Club was formed in 2000 by original members Keith and Diana Barnard, Michael and Anne McKenna and Cliff Morgan and Sue Hughes.

By Chris KARAS