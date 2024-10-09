Port Stephens theatre stars go under the sea



TWO young Port Stephens actors have won roles in the Young People’s Theatre (YPT) Newcastle production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr, hitting the stage for shows in Hamilton until 2 November.

Year 6 Wirreanda Public School student Xavier Vaughan plays a chef/jellyfish/seagull, while Year 7 Catherine McAuley Catholic School student Isla Bailey plays Jetsam, one of Ursula’s evil eels.



Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories, and adapted from Disney’s Broadway production and the beloved motion picture, The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages.

With music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including family favourite numbers, ‘Under the Sea’, ‘Kiss the Girl’ and ‘Part of Your World’.

In a magical underwater kingdom, a beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home (and her fins) behind and live in the world above.

But first, she’ll have to defy her father, make a deal with an evil sea witch, and convince a handsome prince that she’s the girl whose enchanting voice he’s been seeking.

Thrilled to be part of the team, Xavier Vaughan said preparation for the production had been a “fantastic journey”.

“We have worked really hard for a long period to make this show possible,” he said.

“I’ve made new friends and learned a lot!

“It’s a lot of hard work to do such a big show, but I’ve loved every second of it!

“You need to come and see it for yourself. You’ll love it!”

For Isla Bailey, joining the YPT team for the production is a childhood dream come true.

“I have loved getting to know new people and sharing experiences throughout our rehearsals and performances,” she said.

“I just love everything in general, this was one of my favourite childhood movies and I have loved performing it on stage.

“The Little Mermaid Jr is filled with incredible young, talented actors, actresses and crew.

“Collectively, we have put together an amazing show that brings the Disney magic to life.”

Disney’s The Little Mermaid JR. runs from 1 October – 2 November at YPT Theatre in Hamilton.

Production Director Maddie Watts has captured the beauty of the underwater world perfectly, blending material, lighting and projection effects to bring audiences on an incredible journey under the sea.

“This show is an incredibly special one for me – I consider The Little Mermaid movie to be the start of my theatre journey,” Ms Watts said.

“I was obsessed with the movie and wanted to sing just like Ariel!

“This is why I’m taking particular care to make sure that my direction of this production will bring all the beauty, wonder and magic that I always associate with the story by pulling the iconic moments of the story and re-imagining them through a whimsical set of drapery, light and shadow to create an environment that feels like the performers are fully immersed in the underwater world.”

YPT is the premier theatrical training institution for youth in the Hunter, operating for 75 years.

“One thing about working on this production that makes my heart warm every time, is getting to watch my incredible team do their thing!” Ms Watts said.

“Not only is it a team of strong, talented and resilient young women (just like Ariel) – it is a team made up entirely of students and past students that I have had the privilege of tutoring and mentoring through their own creative journeys.

“Getting to see the way they step up to the plate and conquer every challenge fills me with incredible pride and I’m so excited that I get to be a part of this chapter of their very bright theatrical ventures.”