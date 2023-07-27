Dolphin Marine Conservation Park in administration, appeals for help

DOLPHIN Marine Conservation Park has entered voluntary administration.

The park and the Dolphin Marine Rescue Animal Rehab Trust operate without government funding.



Now, after 52 years of providing marine animal rescue and rehabilitation services from Sydney to the Gold Coast, Terry Goodall, Dolphin Marine Conservation Park managing director, has made the “frustrating decision” to go into administration, concurrently launching an appeal.

“We need rescuing to stay open and continue saving injured, sick and orphaned marine wildlife,” he said.

“Ours is the only specialist marine animal rescue and rehab facility on the NSW coast, and the only facility licensed and qualified to rescue and rehabilitate seals on the east coast of Australia.

“However, despite exhaustive efforts, our marine conservation park and marine animal rescue and rehabilitation facility face closure unless funding is received urgently,” he said.

Terry told News Of The Area, “I have a long connection with Dolphin Marine Conservation Park.

“My uncle, Hec Goodall, co-founded the park as a refuge for rescued marine animals over 52 years ago.”

As a teenager, Terry volunteered at the park during school holidays.

Working with the devoted team and experiencing its deep connection with all the animals, Terry said had been a privilege.

“From Pet Porpoise Pool to Dolphin Marine Magic to Dolphin Marine Conservation Park, we have transformed from an entertainment attraction to a marine animal sanctuary that attracts visitors.

“But we need more visitors to ensure the welfare of our animals and continue the rescue and rehabilitation of injured marine wildlife,” he said.

“We focus on marine conservation, education and research, and locals would be impressed with our progress, especially if they haven’t visited in recent years.”

Terry said it would be devastating to have to close the park.

“We risk losing a unique visitor destination that brings millions of dollars into Coffs Harbour annually, and the only facility in NSW licensed and with expertise to rescue and rehabilitate seals,” he said.

“We hope the community will rally around us to support our fundraising appeal by sharing and donating directly through our website and social media links.

“We encourage people to visit the park, experience the animals and see the invaluable marine conservation work we do first-hand,” Terry said.

Tiga Cross, Dolphin Marine Conservation Park life sciences manager, began volunteering at the park as a teenager and told NOTA she is proud to be part of the vision to make the Coffs Coast the centre of excellence for marine conservation.

“If the park closes, we lose that vision,” she said.

“It also means saying goodbye to my ‘work family’, including the fishy members, and losing an incredible history and legacy of thousands of rescue animals for Coffs Harbour.

“Our park contributes enormously to marine animal research and conservation.

“We offer a unique educational facility for marine studies, and students travel from all over Australia for practical experience,” she said.

Tiga said closing the park would leave a huge gap for aspiring marine animal carers and scientists.

Kieran Marshall, operations manager at the park, said in the past 13 years, he had helped rescue, rehabilitate and release thousands of injured marine wildlife.

“It would be sad to see all that be lost, marine wildlife needs a voice,” he said.

“Dolphin Marine Conservation Park has been their voice for over 50 years,” he said.

Gurmesh Singh, speaking of Dolphin Marine Conservation Park’s predicament said he had sought meetings with Jobs and Tourism Minister John Graham and Agriculture and Regional NSW Minister Tara Moriarty to discuss the plight facing Dolphin Marine Conservation Park.

“I’ve asked the ministers for their urgent advice on any funding and support which may be available to the DMCP, which, as we sadly know, has entered into voluntary administration.

“I made similar representations to both ministers as recently as last month,” she said.

“I will work with the NSW government to explore all avenues available to ensure this iconic, much-loved and important facility stays open.

“Closure of the DMCP would have far-reaching consequences not only for the marine life in its care but for the Coffs Coast economy and tourism industry.

“Coffs Harbour would most definitely not be the same without Dolphin Marine Conservation Park,” said Gurmesh.

To find out more and donate see: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=8M6LWX3324S9L

By Andrea FERRARI