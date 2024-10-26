Donated recliner chairs a welcome addition to Bello hospital

TWO new recliner chairs have been donated to Bellinger River District Hospital by the Pink Auxiliary.

The design of the state-of-the-art recliners means they are more comfortable for patients and easier for the healthcare team to manage.



Valued at $10,600, the chairs have been welcomed as an improvement to the hospital’s Day Surgery and IV infusion therapy services.

Executive Officer/Director of Nursing Lisa Slater, said the new recliner chairs offer significant improvements over the older models.

“Their advanced design not only promotes greater patient comfort but also supports clinicians with minimal effort,” Ms Slater said.

“The chairs’ features, including large swivel locking wheels and a rear push handle, allow for easier manoeuvrability, providing a safer experience for patients and staff.”

Additionally, the newer design incorporates improved infection control measures, thanks to its upgraded materials and construction.

With a smooth backrest and a robust, unbreakable leg rest lever that can be easily adjusted by patients or nurses, these chairs are particularly suited for patients who may struggle to operate the leg rest themselves.

“For an even more restful experience, the chairs can recline fully flat, offering a comfortable and relaxing recovery or treatment time.”

With this donation, the Pink Auxiliary has set the path to upgrading the entire fleet of recliner chairs.

Bellingen Hospital and Pink Auxiliary President Waveney Ayscough said even the colour was a bonus.

“We were all excited about the colour. Purple is my favourite,” she said.

“The hospital wants to keep the incoming new chairs in the same style now.

“These chairs are used often by regular patients so it’s a wonderful addition to the hospital… and I’ve noticed the staff relaxing in them as well on night shift.”

The money was raised through sales made at Bellingen Hospital’s café, Mary’s Tea House.

“I feel so proud to be part of a really hard-working, motivated group of vollies,” Ayscough said.

“Everyone brings their individual talents to the table and is inspired to help improve the hospital.”

By Andrea FERRARI