Pink Lady Helen Mears’ incredible legacy



HELEN Mears OAM has retired after 35 years as President of the Coffs Harbour Pink Ladies United Hospital Auxiliaries (UHA) of NSW.

More than 60 fellow volunteers, community members and staff gathered at Coffs Harbour Health Campus for a thank-you morning tea to honour Mrs Mears.



A dedicated Pink Lady for more than 40 years, Mrs Mears has been a cornerstone of the hospital’s volunteer community, bringing warmth, generosity, and a tireless commitment to supporting patients and staff.

Speaking at the morning tea, Coffs Clinical Network Coordinator and Coffs Harbour Health Campus General Manager Lydia Dennett, paid tribute to Mrs Mears’ service and dedication.

Describing her as one of the health site’s biggest advocates and hardest workers, she said she is a woman known far and wide for her gentle approach to getting things done, her kind smile and her remarkable record of bringing people together in support of the hospital, its patients and staff.

Last year, Mrs Mears was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for her extensive service to the Pink Ladies, Coffs Harbour Hospital, and its patients.

This national honour recognised her outstanding contributions over more than 40 years to the UHA of NSW.

In 2022, Mrs Mears was named Volunteer of the Year at the 23rd Annual NSW Health Awards and was also awarded NSW Senior Volunteer of the Year by The Centre for Volunteering.

“Throughout her tenure, Mrs Mears has gone above and beyond to ensure the smooth running of the Pink Ladies’ activities,” Ms Dennett said.

“She has managed volunteer rosters, recruited new members, ordered stock, and even filled in shifts herself when needed.

“Known for her welcoming smile, Mrs Mears has been instrumental in keeping the Pink Ladies’ Café and Gift Shop thriving.

“She has tirelessly worked with local suppliers to secure the best prices, helping to maximise profits that go directly back into supporting the hospital and its patients.”

While Mrs Mears has stepped down from her role as President, she continues to volunteer as a Pink Lady, offering her friendly presence at the Coffs Harbour Health Campus Pink Ladies’ Café and Gift Shop.

By Andrea FERRARI

