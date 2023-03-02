Egyptian Tent Making talk a success

THE debut Coffs Harbour Australian Decorative Fine Arts Society (ADFAS) event, a talk on Khayamiya: the History of Egyptian Tent Making, was a “howling success”.

“There was a great turnout of 140 people to the first talk on Monday 6 February at the National Cartoon Gallery,” Cath Fogarty, on behalf of ADFAS Coffs Coast, told NOTA.



“The committee of the newly formed Coffs Coast Branch of ADFAS was delighted to see so many Coffs Coast locals keen to hear from Dr. Sam Bowker and see the dazzling selection of wall hung embroideries on display for the evening,” she said.

The group has a program of a further nine talks coming up each month in 2023.

The title of the next talk coming up on Monday 20 March is The Parthenon Marbles or How Lord Elgin Gained and Lost His Marbles, with guest presenter Alan Read from the UK.

“So, if you are interested in art, culture and history, you will enjoy the evening as Alan Read explores the two centuries since these iconic sculptures were removed from the Parthenon by Lord Elgin, the meaning and significance of the ‘Elgin marbles’ as they have shifted from architectural decoration to disputed cultural objects.”

Check out the full program at www.adfascoffscoast.org.au.

By Andrea FERRARI