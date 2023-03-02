Eclectic mix of performing artists entertain in the Botanic Gardens

THE ARTISTS in the Garden (AITG) group has announced a stimulating line-up of activities for its meeting on Sunday 5 March at the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden in Coffs Harbour.

“The mostly local performing artists booked in for next Sunday are an eclectic mix,” Tamy Mills-Thom, Artists in the Garden Director told News Of The Area.



“Sue Cordell, singer/guitarist/songwriter will start the event at 12 noon.

“Her warm, friendly and fun style is energetic and is always a happy start to the afternoon.”

The evocative sounds of the Native American Flute by Kate Radha Koch will float through the space from 12.30pm.

“A true creative, Kate is also a multi-instrumentalist, photographer and videographer.”

Next, Julie-Ann Glur, of ‘Looking for Lucy’ will be playing her original sound of Meadow Rock from 1pm.

AITG welcome original artists.

“It’s a free venue to share and showcase original performance style,” said Tammy.

Speakers Corner has its own hub, featuring spoken word, poetry, stories and speakers, starting at 12.30pm.

Spoken word artists can register on the day.

“Speakers Corner is about sharing your art, views, ideas, opinions, knowledge.

“You could say it is modelled on the original at Hyde Park Corner, London providing a bohemian mix of free speech, ideas and inspiration,” said Tammy.

“Well-known contributors Jaiden Whitton and Amy Robinson will headline from 12.30pm.”

Amy describes herself as an “intuitive poet who writes thought provoking rhymes about spirituality, philosophy and the deeper meaning behind this crazy thing we call the human experience”.

Duncan MacMartin, a researcher and practitioner in cognitive development and pedagogy, will present his talk at 1pm.

Titled ‘Insight into Creativity for Artists and Empaths’ it will explore consciously accessing, appreciating and developing the creative process.

Other spoken word artists on the day include Mark West, Rachel Kay and Del Hardy.

A range of visual artists will display their work, with a free monoprint workshop ’Working in reverse’ hosted by James P Gilmour.

This workshop is an introduction to monoprints and investigates the notion of reverse images.

To register for this workshop email info@artistsinthegarden.au.

“The Pony Espresso Coffee van will be brewing great coffee so come and enjoy the garden,” said Tammy.

Artists in the Garden is held on the first Sunday of each month at the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden.

All genres of artistic expression are welcomed.

By Andrea FERRARI