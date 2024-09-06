Family History Society celebrates 40 years



COFFS Harbour District Family History Society celebrated its 40th anniversary at Coffs Harbour Surf Club on Saturday 24 August.

Around 35 people attended, among them society member “number four” Doreen Fleming and member number 26, Beryl Laidley.



The long-standing members had the honour of cutting the anniversary cake.

Both women, along with Margaret Spark, were presented with certificates recognising their 40 years of continuous membership.

“We congratulated past and present members for their support over the last 40 years”, the society’s President Fiona Hulbert told News Of The Area.

The society provides family history research facilities and support at its rooms in the Coffs Harbour Community Village along with excursions and support.

“Members come together and share their time and knowledge to help one another”, Ms Hulbert said.

“We exchange information, relate stories and experiences, along with friendly, constructive advice.

“The energy among the members is summed up in words written by family historian Della M Cumings in 1943, who believed that in each family there is one who seems called to find the ancestors, to put flesh on their bones and make them live again.

“Doing genealogy is not a cold gathering of facts but instead, breathing life into all who have gone before, according to Della.”

By Andrea FERRARI

