State-of-the-art Bed Welcomed By Nurses



THE Dorrigo branch of United Hospital Auxiliaries of NSW (UHA) has donated a state-of-the-art hospital bed to Dorrigo Multi Purpose Service hospital.

The “ook snow” bed is designed to enhance patient comfort and safety while providing ease of use for healthcare workers.



The $11,000 donation was a joint effort of Dorrigo UHA and the Rotary Club of Dorrigo.

Funds were raised by the UHA through the sale of raffle tickets at a range of events and street stalls, while the Dorrigo Rotary Club chose the UHA as the major beneficiary of its inaugural Mother’s Day Ball.

“Despite being a small community perched atop the hill, when our hospital is in need, we need look no further than the incredible women of our Hospital Auxiliary who are dedicated to enhancing patient care in our community,” Dorrigo MPS Nurse Manager Lynn Forsyth told News Of The Area.

“These efforts continue to make a significant impact on the lives of those who rely on our hospital.”

President of the Dorrigo UHA Lizzy Bennett, said it was heartwarming to see the collaboration between the Rotary Club of Dorrigo, Amanda and Co from Dorrigo Dance group, generous community members, and anonymous contributors.

“The contributions towards auctioned items, raffles, and support from businesses, have made a significant impact,” she said.

“Such events thrive on the generosity of supporters.

“This collective effort showcases the power of community and generosity in making a positive difference.”

By Andrea FERRARI