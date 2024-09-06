Lynette Williams Celebrates Three Years Free Of Cholangiocarcinoma



LYNETTE Williams from Coffs Harbour is celebrating being three years free of the cancer Cholangiocarcinoma.

It’s a milestone that means “so much to me”, she told News Of The Area.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“Usually if you can get past two years cancer-free, the chances of a recurrence become less and less, but not absolute.”

Ms Williams was first diagnosed near her 66th birthday and set herself a short-term goal to make it to 70.

“I really didn’t believe I would get there but now I am only four months from this goal.

“Cholangiocarcinoma is a rare cancer and is never called cured, no matter how long you [are] cancer-free”.

Being asymptomatic, the condition can go unnoticed.

By the time someone goes to their doctor, it is often too late to treat successfully.

“I would love everyone to take notice of the tiniest symptoms and see a doctor for advice.

“I did this for very mild indigestion and had a really early diagnosis. Like most cancers, early diagnosis is the key to survival.”

Ms Williams’ family is her number one priority. She says the thought of never seeing them again “terrified” her.

She now avoids processed foods, eats a Mediterranean diet, takes regular exercise and lives a cheerful, community-based life.

Together with her husband John, she became an active member of Coffs City Probus mid last year.

“It’s great spending time with like-minded people and it keeps us busy.”

John recently became Vice President of the club.

Last week he presented a slide show talk to members about a five-month world cruise that he and Lynette recently completed.

“John and I have been avid cruisers since 2007, after retiring in 2006,” Ms Williams said.

“After my diagnosis I never thought I would be cruising again, so this one was a real bonus.”

Being away from her doctors frightened her but she said, “I just had to bite the bullet and live life. I am so glad I did.”

Ms Williams is supported by members of the Cholangiocarcinoma Australasia Community.

“Newly diagnosed patients can get a mountain of information from this group,” she said.

“Most medical professionals are not very familiar with Cholangiocarcinoma and each person in the group is a patient.

“We absolutely do not give medical advice, rather we may suggest some questions that should be directed to the patient’s health professional.”

By Andrea FERRARI