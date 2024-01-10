Final touches to Tomaree Coastal Walk complete



THE NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has completed the final bypass track on the new 27-kilometre Tomaree Coastal Walk.

The $6.7 million project funded by the NSW Government opened in September, while work on the extra track was underway to bypass Fingal Spit, reducing temptation to walk across the dangerous sandbar.



The new track connects walkers straight to Fingal Bay Beach just beyond the Spit, and close to a patrolled beach swimming area.

The bypass takes walkers through forested areas with towering blackbutts, eucalypts and melaleucas and includes new pedestrian bridges plus a viewing platform with 180-degree views across Fingal Bay and towards Barry Park.

The entire walk can be done as a self-guided two-day hike.

Day one would be 18 kilometres from Tomaree Head Summit to the town of One Mile where you could stay overnight; Day two would be a shorter 9km journey from One Mile to Birubi Point.

The 27-kilometre walking track connects Birubi Point in the south with Tomaree Head in the north and was formally opened by the NSW Premier in September 2023.

“Locals and visitors alike, absolutely love our new Tomaree Coastal Walk,” Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington said.

“The track twists and turns through different terrain with stunning vistas along the way.

“Those planning a trek should definitely allow two or three days to properly soak it all in.

“I’m grateful to NPWS for the thoughtful, collaborative approach it took to developing and delivering the track, especially this latest enhancement which avoids walkers being lured towards the dangers of Fingal Spit.”

NPWS Hunter Central Coast Director Kylie Yeend said, “The overall walk is easily broken up into smaller sections, so visitors can walk at their own pace to experience the stunning natural coastal vistas.

“You can choose your own adventure and explore the walk over a number of days.

“The track retraces ancient routes used by the Worimi People and finishes up at Birubi Point Aboriginal Place where NPWS has installed cultural artwork so you can learn the stories of this land.”