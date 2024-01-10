38 Boyd Avenue, Lemon Tree Passage is on the market with Tilligerry Real Estate



DISCOVER the essence of modern living on tranquil Boyd Avenue.

Nestled on this serene street, a four-bedroom haven just a leisurely stroll away from the waterfront.

Meticulously renovated, this property boasts stylish bathrooms, a modern kitchen and multiple living areas.

The kitchen overlooks a covered outdoor entertaining area with filtered water-views, perfect for entertaining guests.

Boasting separate living areas on both levels, this residence caters to the need for space and privacy, making it an ideal abode for families.

Key features:

● Expansive 626m2 block, a mere walk from the water’s edge.

● Four spacious bedrooms, three upstairs adorned with ceiling fans and built-in robes.

The master bedroom boasts air conditioning and balcony access, while the fourth bedroom treats you to partial water views.

● Revel in comfort with dual reverse cycle air conditioning and a warm and inviting combustible fireplace

● Ceiling fans, and energy-efficient LED downlighting throughout.

● The rear gardens host an undercover haven, a garage with convenient drive-through access, and a secure, fully fenced yard with a practical concrete slab and garden shed.

● The rear balcony transforms into an outdoor entertainment oasis, offering tranquil filtered water views.

● Enhanced security with a fenced front yard.

● A spacious bathroom on each level, each elegantly renovated with floor-to-ceiling tiles,

● A modern kitchen equipped with a dishwasher, range hood, electric cooktop and stone bench tops.

● The garage houses the laundry, with the potential to evolve into a kitchenette.

● Within a short distance to shops, restaurants, cafes, bowling club, schools and reserve.

Located on a quiet street, just a walk from the water, this modern four bedroom property is a rare opportunity to secure the perfect family home!

Contact Tilligerry Real Estate on 02 4039 9800 or visit tilligerryrealestate.com.au