38 Boyd Avenue, Lemon Tree Passage is on the market with Tilligerry Real Estate Port Stephens

January 11, 2024

DISCOVER the essence of modern living on tranquil Boyd Avenue. Nestled on this serene street, a four-bedroom haven just a leisurely stroll away from the waterfront. Meticulously renovated, this property boasts stylish bathrooms, a modern kitchen and multiple living areas. The kitchen overlooks a covered outdoor entertaining area with filtered water-views, perfect for entertaining guests. Boasting separate living areas on both levels, this residence caters to the need for space and privacy, making it an ideal abode for families. Key features: ● Expansive 626m2 block, a mere walk from the water's edge. ● Four spacious bedrooms, three upstairs adorned with ceiling fans and built-in robes. The master bedroom boasts air conditioning and balcony access, while the fourth bedroom treats you to partial water views. ● Revel in comfort with dual reverse cycle air conditioning and a warm and inviting combustible fireplace ● Ceiling fans, and energy-efficient LED downlighting throughout. ● The rear gardens host an undercover haven, a garage with convenient drive-through access, and a secure, fully fenced yard with a practical concrete slab and garden shed. ● The rear balcony transforms into an outdoor entertainment oasis, offering tranquil filtered water views. ● Enhanced security with a fenced front yard. ● A spacious bathroom on each level, each elegantly renovated with floor-to-ceiling tiles, ● A modern kitchen equipped with a dishwasher, range hood, electric cooktop and stone bench tops. ● The garage houses the laundry, with the potential to evolve into a kitchenette. ● Within a short distance to shops, restaurants, cafes, bowling club, schools and reserve. Located on a quiet street, just a walk from the water, this modern four bedroom property is a rare opportunity to secure the perfect family home! Contact Tilligerry Real Estate on 02 4039 9800 or visit tilligerryrealestate.com.au