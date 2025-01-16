‘Fluid Boundaries’ exhibition opens at Nexus’ Main Gallery in Bellingen



“FLUID Boundaries” is an art exhibition opening at the Nexus Community Art Gallery at the Old Butter Factory in Bellingen.

Showing the work of Phil Greed and Ray Rixon, the exhibition will be opened by the local artists between 12pm– 2pm on Sunday, 19 January.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

This is their seventh collaboration.

“Fluid Boundaries” is a multi-faceted fusion of colourful painting, ceramics and mixed media.

“Expressive mark-making [and] colour and light are touchstones linking diverse materials and forms,” the artists told News Of The Area.

Expansive, evocative, abstract canvases sit alongside exquisitely decorated sculptural ceramics – the products of painterly glazes and multiple firings.

While refined functional ceramic forms commune with framed works on paper.

“This exhibition demonstrates our delight in ideas to be shared and explored; knowing this opportunity informs each other’s work in our chosen mediums.

“Our collaborative endeavours challenge and invigorate us.”

Speaking about the inspiration for the exhibition, Phil and Ray said that “Fluid Boundaries” is anchored in responding to the beauty, fragility and impermanence of the transformative edge where water, earth and sky converge.

“Awesome, destructive elemental power can give birth to delicate beauty despite wreaking havoc on the natural environment and human habitation.

“We’re excited to invite locals and visitors alike to visit our show and start a conversation.”

The exhibition is on until 14 February.

By Andrea FERRARI

