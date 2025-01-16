Bellingen based Now & Zen wins four landscape awards



THE team at Bellingen based landscape design and construction company Now & Zen has brought home four medals from The Landscape Association (TLA) Awards in Sydney.

They are for specific projects and include gold for ongoing maintenance of a long-term client’s garden; two silver medals for residential construction and another silver for construction in the commercial and civil category.



Now & Zen Director Shannon Decker, paid tribute to the team for putting in the hard yards and for their skills in problem solving and bringing clients’ dreams to reality.

He said winning gold in the maintenance category shows an ongoing commitment to their clients beyond the construction and handover.

“Everyone knows that a truly special garden is a long-term project, sometimes intergenerational,” he said.

Mr Decker said seasonal care is required as well as an eye for changes, safe passage around the garden and ideas for further enhancement.

This comes from having an intimate knowledge of the client’s garden.

“With this particular project, we adopted a Japanese influence for a cool climate garden with traditional plantings that bloom throughout the year.

“As part of ongoing development on the site, we created a minimalist Zen inspired courtyard.”

The owners report having a completely different experience in the garden depending on the day, season and the position they happen to be exploring.

The two awards for residential construction include a challenging sloped site which required extensive retaining walls and steps, and creating a waterscape and gathering place on a two-tiered garden, described as a “blank space”.

Mr Decker said the silver award-winning civil construction project was, “a huge one for us and had very particular deliverables” on a historic property.

Working on the retaining walls of the old property, the project involved excavation, extensive engineered concrete footings, and then handcrafting each individual piece of stone.

Mr Decker has spent the last couple of years living, working and setting roots in the Bellinger Valley and surrounds, building homes and gardens.

By Andrea FERRARI