Park Beach Bowling Club donates funds for Coffs hospital equipment



PARK Beach Bowling Club continues to support Coffs Harbour Health Campus through club grants, recently donating $8000 to purchase life-changing equipment.

The funds were used to buy a new plinth for the unit’s gym and eagerly awaited Patient Communication Boards for the Rehabilitation and Stroke units.



The plinth is a multifunctional piece of equipment designed for strengthening exercises and specialised physical therapy.

It helps patients rebuild mobility and restores their strength.

The Patient Communication Boards improve interactions between patients, families and carers, facilitating a clearer understanding of treatment options, goals and staff roles.

Park Beach Bowling Club CEO Thane Duncan reaffirmed the club’s commitment to supporting community health initiatives.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with the Rehabilitation and Stroke units at Coffs Harbour Health Campus,” Mr Duncan said.

“The equipment funded by this grant will make a real difference to patients and their families, and we’re honoured to play a part in supporting their care and recovery.”

Nurse Unit Manager Jennie Helisma expressed her gratitude for the club’s continued support.

“The generous contribution from Park Beach Bowling Club has once again made a significant impact on the services we can provide,” she said.

“The new plinth will enhance our gym’s capabilities, and the communication boards will ensure our patients and their families feel informed and supported throughout their recovery.”

By Andrea FERRARI