Santa swaps sleigh for firetruck in Repton and Mylestom



FESTIVE spirit burned brightly in Repton and Mylestom on Christmas Eve, as the local Rural Fire Service’s annual Santa Run delighted locals of all ages.

For 40 years, Santa has traded his sleigh for a firetruck, delivering gifts and Christmas cheer to the delight of families lining the streets.



The enduring tradition continues to grow in popularity, with residents turning the event into an unofficial festival of community celebration.

Streets were alive with laughter and joy, as families hosted front-yard barbeques and friends gathered to soak in the spectacle.

For many, the event has become a cherished highlight of the festive season.

Repton Rural Fire Service Captain Mike Ryan said the Santa Run epitomises the community spirit at the heart of the brigade’s mission.

“This year’s run was fantastic, and it’s always a highlight for everyone involved,” Captain Ryan said.

“We encourage our newest recruits to join in because it’s one of those moments where you really see how much the brigade means to the community.”

Ryan praised the way the tradition fosters connection, noting the many street parties and family gatherings it inspires.

“There’s something magical about firetruck Santa handing out gifts, it’s guaranteed to make you feel Christmassy,” he added.

Amidst the festivities, Ryan also highlighted the critical role the brigade plays during the bushfire season and issued a call for new recruits to join their ranks.

“With temperatures rising and the fire risk increasing over summer, we need more volunteers to help protect our community,” he said.

“Our brigade is one of the largest on the Coffs Coast, with over 70 members, two stations, and three firetrucks, but there’s always room for more hands.

“We’re here for the people we serve, and being part of this team is incredibly rewarding,” he said.

By David WIGLEY

