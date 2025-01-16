Times Gone By: 2024 in review



CONTEMPLATION of the last twelve months brings to mind the ongoing issues of cost-of-living pressures and debate on the use of land at the jetty foreshores, alongside other concerns which regularly appeared in the news. The ‘Times Gone By’ column was reminiscent of these themes throughout 2024 as it delved into the histories of the area’s businesses which helped define this community’s identity into what it is today.

Starting the year’s stories with a chronicle of the Coffs Harbour Co-operative Steam Ship Company, its history demonstrates the level of prominence the port had reached in economic activity.



Since its inception, not only had the port facilitated statewide and international import and export of goods and produce by external companies but also supported a locally based shipping business which transported local people and goods along our eastern coast.

The economic significance of the port is also found in the following extensive series on the Coffs Harbour Butter Factory.

This history of the factory and its founding organisation provided an in-depth discovery of the many aspects of the establishment and operations of a sizable business which created and exported locally made products directly to market.

Despite significant setbacks it supported the local dairy industry by fostering strong relationships, invested in infrastructure and adapted when challenges arose.

The final story for the year then moved on to the thirty-year history of a small business in the form of a popular bakery entitled ‘The Sponge Place’ established by award winning pastry cook, WW2 bombardier and banana-grower Mr Jack Reardon in the mid-1960s.

While these stories reveal the remarkable resourcefulness, adaptability, resilience and creativity of local individuals and groups in establishing and maintaining large and small ventures, there remains all manner of fascinating histories of this area yet to be chronicled.

Now into its fifth year, the ‘Times Gone By’ column continues to bring the rich tapestries of the past to you, with the hopes it informs, inspires and entertains you well into the future.

By Karen FILEWOOD