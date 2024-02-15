Former Coffs Suns junior stars for NSW



FORMER Coffs Harbour Suns junior Isla Juffermans has played a big part in helping her NSW team medal at a National Championships.

The eighteen-year-old was one of the standout players at the recent Under 20 National Championships in Ballarat.

Juffermans was named Defensive Player of the Tournament, leading the Championships in rebounding averaging 11 per game, while also finishing ninth in scoring averaging 12 points per game.

The top defender also averaged two blocks a game at the Championships.

She was an integral part of the NSW team that took home the bronze medal.

The NSW team had an 81-67 win against Queensland in the bronze medal game.

NSW went down by five points to eventual winners Victoria in their semi-final, in which Juffermans scored 19 points and had three blocked shots.

Her standout game of the Championships came against ACT, in which she led NSW in scoring with 20 points and had 14 rebounds.

She also started the Championships with a good all-around game against Victoria Navy, scoring 12 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, and having 3 assists, 2 blocks, and 2 steals.

The junior Australian representative has been playing her rookie season in the WNBL for the Sydney Flames.

The Flames are battling for a spot in the semi-finals, currently sitting in fourth spot on the ladder with two rounds to go before this season’s finals series.

Juffermans is headed to the US for the next women’s college basketball season, having signed a letter of intent with Louisville.

By Aiden BURGESS