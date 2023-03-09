Free parking promised at Coffs Harbour hospital

FREE parking at Coffs Harbour Health Campus (CHHC) from July 1 2023 is the commitment to patients, staff and visitors under a re-elected NSW Liberal and Nationals Government.

“It can be an added stress to a hospital visit or as a work-associated cost,” Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh told News Of The Area, “so it is great to be able to announce not only that parking will be free at Coffs Harbour Hospital, but at regional hospitals across the State.



Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said people in regional communities often travel longer distances to visit a hospital.

“The last thing patients, their loved ones and staff need is to carry the extra burden of forking out money to park when they arrive, especially when they don’t pay for parking elsewhere in that community,” Mr Toole said.

Coffs Harbour resident Julia Merkel said that while eligible for free parking, she often struggles to use the automated machines in car parks.

“As a pensioner I am eligible for free parking but it’s such a fiddly process to access the chip to put in the machine and get it, I usually end up paying the $2 fee.

“Not everyone’s au fait with the machine.”

Julia is a volunteer at Salvos Coffs Harbour and says times are tough.

“People are scrutinising the cost of everyday expenses.

“Making it free for all makes it easy for all,” she said.

Visiting the Health Campus to meet her newborn granddaughter, former Coffs Harbour resident Maria Bell said, “Worrying about paying for your parking is the last thing you want to do when you’re visiting the hospital.

“I’d say it’s ground-breaking to make it free; I am sure people are going to be delighted,” she said.

Dale Rogers, a former CHHC Emergency Department nurse, said the announcement would benefit local staff.

“It would mean a few extra dollars saved every week,” Dale said.

By Andrea FERRARI