Free Tech Savvy Seniors workshop at Tea Gardens Library

ON Friday 17 November from 10am to 4:30pm MidCoast Libraries will present a workshop at Tea Gardens Library to help seniors become more technology savvy.

“Join us at free face-to-face Tech Savvy Seniors sessions in November and learn how to navigate your smartphone, tablet or laptop,” a MidCoast Council spokesperson said.

The workshop will include one-on-one sessions that are tailored to your individual needs and will help you gain confidence navigating your device.

Topics covered could include making and receiving calls, adding or accessing contacts or apps, sending texts, emails, messages or photos and accessing the internet.

You will discover all those little things that make using your smartphone easier.

Bookings are essential, please phone your local library, or visit www.midcoastlibraries.com.au/events for more information.

Tech Savvy Seniors is a NSW Government initiative in partnership with Telstra and the State Library of NSW.