Frocks on the Greens: over $3k raised for ovarian cancer



OCTOBER marks the start of Frocktober, an annual fundraiser hosted by the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation (OCRF), Australia’s leading non-government funder of ovarian cancer research.

The event encourages Australians to don their favourite frocks to raise awareness, as well as the funds needed to research treatments.



The OCRF believe that something as simple as the clothes we wear can spark important conversations and help shed light on this often-overlooked disease.

Throughout the month, individuals and groups across the country are invited to get creative with their wardrobes and support the foundation’s mission.

On Saturday, 5 October, “The Frock Yeahs”, being Jill Berry, Angela Dick, and Deb Studdert, held a vibrant Frocktober Barefoot Bowls event at the Dungog Memorial RSL Club.

The day was a huge success, with both girls and guys “frocking up” to step out onto the greens, all in the name of ovarian cancer research.

“It was a smash,” said Jill Berry, who was one of the event organisers.

“We had a fantastic turnout, and we’re thrilled with the funds raised for the OCRF.”

Just over $3000 was raised.

In addition to barefoot bowls, there were various raffles, as well as beautiful Ten-Stitch Blankets up for grabs.

These were hand-knitted by Jill’s mother, Judy Berry.

The funds raised will support OCRF’s sixteen research projects at numerous institutions across Australia.

With the continued generosity of the Dungog community and “The Frock Yeahs”, the OCRF hopes to take even greater strides in ovarian cancer research.

For those who missed out, it’s not too late to get involved. Frock up this Frocktober and help make a difference.

To sponsor and donate go to the supporter page frocktober.org.au/fundraise/the-frock-yeahs.

By Shannon BENTON

