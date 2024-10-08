Country Arts Support Program applications closing soon



APPLICATIONS for Arts Upper Hunter’s Country Arts Support Program (CASP) close on Monday, 28 October.

The program provides grants of up to $3000 to arts and cultural groups, not-for-profit organisations and local councils for short term, locally initiated projects.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

To be eligible, projects must start after 15 January 2025 and finish by 1 December 2025.

Applicants are required to be based in the Arts Upper Hunter region, which covers Dungog, Muswellbrook, Singleton and Upper Hunter council areas.

An information session will be held for interested parties on Monday, 14 October at 5pm via Zoom.

“Schools can’t apply but school P&Cs can, as can museums,” Arts Upper Hunter said in a statement.

“A fair chunk of the grant must be used to employ professional artists or cultural workers, and projects can be in any art form.”

Successful applicants in 2024 included St Paul’s Anglican Church Murrurundi, Kirkton Public School P&C Association, Timor Tennis Club, Muswellbrook South Public School P&C and the Singleton Library.

“Arts Upper Hunter can assist with developing project ideas, sourcing artists, pay rates, budgets and explaining the online application form.

“All applicants must discuss their application with Arts Upper Hunter before you lodge,” the statement read.

To learn more and apply, please visit artsupperhunter.com or call John O’Brien on 0409 382 509.