Ambos honoured for role in Clarence Town Community First Responder program



TWO facilitators of the Clarence Town Community First Responder (CFR) group have been recognised for their role in supporting the local emergency response program.

Karen Crighton from Dungog Ambulance Station and Erika Boutillier from Stroud Ambulance Station were honoured at a NSW Ambulance Appreciation Day awards event on 20 September in Newcastle.



Across the state, more than 150 NSW Ambulance staff were recognised for their service.

The awards recognise and celebrate paramedics and ambulance staff members for their achievements and the extraordinary care they provide.

NSW Ambulance operates a number of clinical volunteer responder models across metropolitan, regional, rural and remote NSW.

The Clarence Town CFR group was established eight years ago and responds to emergencies in the local area, both medical and traumatic, while waiting for NSW Ambulance paramedics to arrive.

“Erika and myself train the Clarence Town group so they can respond to their community with the appropriate skills to attend to emergencies,” Karen Crighton told NOTA.

“These programs are an important part of building the resilience of small communities and minimising the time between calling for help and receiving initial care from clinically skilled responders, until paramedics arrive.

“This leads to improved patient outcomes.”

The Clarence Town Rural Fire Brigade took to social media to celebrate the local award winners.

“While they both hate being in the spotlight, we want to take this moment to celebrate Karen and Erika,” the Brigade stated.

“Without these two wonderful women, our Clarence Town CFR unit would not be able to stay in operation.

“Congratulations to you both!

“We are extremely proud of you!”

NSW Health Secretary Susan Pearce AM said NSW Ambulance Appreciation Day is an opportunity to celebrate the “professionalism and specialised skills of NSW Ambulance staff and recognise the important work they do around the state in the pre-hospital setting”.

“I am immensely proud of all the paramedics, doctors, nurses, control centre staff, corporate staff and volunteers who are being acknowledged and awarded today,” Ms Pearce said.