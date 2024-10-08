Rayward to lead new-look Dungog Shire Council



DIGBY Rayward has been elected as the new Mayor of Dungog Shire, securing a progressive total of 53.32 percent of the vote after preferences were distributed last week.

Mr Rayward received 30.34 percent of total formal votes, followed by Michael Dowling (25.81 percent), John Connors (24.80 percent) and Karen Drinan (19.05 percent).

Six councillors were also elected across three wards.

Michael Dowling and Liam Ley will serve in A Ward, Stephen Low and James Campbell were elected in B Ward, while Fred Paton and Alexandria Carruthers complete the council as C Ward representatives.

Councillors Ley, Campbell, Carruthers and Paton are newcomers to the council.