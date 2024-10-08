Bush block to the community’s bedside



FROM finding her perfect piece of bush to supporting the dying, Jess Watkins has embraced the Dungog community, bringing with her a life of experience, resilience, and heart.

Despite living 45 minutes outside of town, on a sprawling bush block at Monkerai, Jess found her way into local life through volunteer work.



After joining the Dungog Shire Community Centre board as Treasurer, she has helped organise events like Run Dungog.

“Volunteering was the only way I knew to meet people,” she said, “and a community centre is one of the most important institutions in any country town.”

Jess’s journey into the domain of death began with the passing of her mother, who had motor neurone disease.

She was her mother’s primary caregiver, ensuring that she spent her final days at home, surrounded by family. “We did the best we could, but I knew there had to be a better way for others to experience end-of-life care,” she said.

Jess has gone on to help others through their final days, including her husband John’s parents.

The process of being with John’s mother, Joan, in the last moments of her life solidified her belief in the importance of end-of-life support.

“We slept by her side, creating a space of love and comfort. It was one of the most special things I’ve been able to do.”

Jess provides emotional and logistical support to those nearing the end of life, and their families.

Whether it’s helping with practical arrangements or simply being present for difficult conversations, she finds value in offering a space for people to process their feelings.

“Death can be a time of deep connection and peace,” she said.

“I like being with people in that place, where the masks fall away, and they can be real.”

For Jess, death work isn’t about sadness.

It’s about honouring life and helping others navigate its final chapter with dignity, love, and understanding.

By Shannon BENTON