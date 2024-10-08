Dungog Arts Society’s ‘The Tops’ opens



AN innovative new-style exhibition opened at Dungog Arts Society’s gallery in Dowling Street on 4 October.

Nearly 200 works by artists and artisans from Dungog Shire and further afield are now on show until 3 January, 2025.



For the first time, both visual art and craft works are on display.

There will be no commission taken from sales of works and new pieces can be submitted during the exhibition.

Paintings, prints, woodwork, patchwork quilts, ceramic bowls, crochet hats, cards and concrete critters are featured.

Dungog Shire’s Cr Michael Dowling officially opened the exhibition while musicians and poets entertained the crowd.

The Visual Art section was judged by Hunter artist Sharyn Street while Craft was judged by Dungog teacher John Grimes, who also presented the Craft and Youth awards.

John O’Brien of Arts Upper Hunter and the Performing Artists of Dungog presented the Senior awards.

The exhibition was well attended, with guests commenting favourably on the diversity of the show.

Donna Cavanough of the Performing Artists of Dungog said the evening was “fabulous” and “gorgeous”.

Previous Dungog Arts Society President and artist Simone Ryan, said that the exhibition was “exciting” – especially for the young ones.

Artists and artisans from age six upwards entered works and attended the opening.

Awards for works inspired by the exhibition theme of “The Tops” were won by John Edge with “Still Life-Figaro” and Archie Slack with “Bob Hunting Tigers in the Desert”.

Janelle Goldman’s “Barrington Tops” won from 85 works in the Open category.

Acts selected at Gig in the Gog to entertain at the opening were Hugh Merrell, Bronwyn Shaunessy, Natalie Newton, Robert W. Smith, Rachel Butcher and duo Meera and Jim Jarvis.

More information and the exhibition catalogue can be found at dungogarts.com.au.

By Lisa WISEMAN

