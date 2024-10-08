Stinker’s Fishin’: Quality seafood on offer



I WELL recall when Port Stephens had a commercial fishing fleet of trawlers that formed one of the major industries that contributed to the growth and prosperity of the region.

In 1983 there were around 23 trawlers working to full capacity returning to port, day after day, with excellent catches of fish and prawns.

Today the local fleet numbers two boats with a return far reduced from earlier years.

So, what has changed?

The introduction of the Marine Park reduced the area which could be fished.

The cost of diesel increased along with the wages of crewmen.

One of the biggest changes has been the introduction of farmed seafood and the importation of overseas products.

The remaining trawlermen continue to work hard in difficult conditions.

Still the quality of local seafood that is available to us through the outlets on Teramby Road is second to none.

Take a stroll along the waterfront and check out what is on display.

The wild, locally caught seafood, lobsters, prawns, fish and shellfish trade is second to none.

Overall the local commercial fishing industry is sustainable and the fishermen should be supported, particularly in these tough times.

By John ‘Stinker’ CLARKE