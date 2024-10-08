New-look MidCoast Council to vote in new Mayor and Deputy Mayor



THE results of the 14 September Local Government Election have been announced for MidCoast Council, with some new and familiar faces among the elected councillors.

The group of eleven councillors will serve the community for a four-year term, until September 2028.

From Group A, Peter Howard returns for a second term.

From Group B, Thomas O’Keefe will join the council for the first time.

Group C’s Jeremy Miller won another term, while Labor (Group D) had two candidates elected – Claire Pontin will take on a third term while Digby Wilson will make his council debut.

Group E also had two elected, with Alan Tickle earning another term and Nicole Turnbull adding a fresh face to the mix.

In the big surprise of the election, three Libertarian candidates will join the council – Michael Graham, Phillip Beazley and Hugh McKenzie.

Rounding out the eleven-person council is Greens candidate Dheera Smith, who returns for a second term.

Council General Manager Adrian Panuccio said he is looking forward to working with the new councillors, who have started their new roles by undertaking an orientation.

“As a Council, we are governed by the Local Government Act 1993, which outlines the many responsibilities of Council and the protocols we must follow,” said Mr Panuccio.

“New councillors bring a range of experience and community knowledge to their role but are not expected to have a full understanding of local government.”

On Wednesday 9 October at 2pm, councillors will hold their first meeting and will vote for a Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

The public is invited to attend in person at the MidCoast Council Customer Service and Administration Centre, Yalawanyi Ganya, 2 Biripi Way, Taree or by livestream.

The livestream link is available on Council’s website www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au.